SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Shares of VLO opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

