Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 418,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 240,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 59,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 99,138 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

XSVM opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $57.17.

