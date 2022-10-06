Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,289 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VYM opened at $100.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $115.66.

