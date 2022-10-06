Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 137,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Organon & Co. stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

