Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,432,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,448,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,172,951 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANET opened at $121.35 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.08. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.