Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.