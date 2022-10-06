Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 386.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $117.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

