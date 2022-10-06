Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,006 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

