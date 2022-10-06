Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 95,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,070,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $527.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $493.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $385.84 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.85.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

