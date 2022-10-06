Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 763 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

