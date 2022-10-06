Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 76 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 354.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.33.

ANSS opened at $233.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.62 and its 200 day moving average is $262.67. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.44 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

