Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.