Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in American Electric Power by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 975,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,620,000 after acquiring an additional 116,450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 347,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55,189 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.