McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $527.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $493.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $385.84 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

