Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

COP opened at $115.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.75. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

