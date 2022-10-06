Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 161 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.