Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.2 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $484.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $481.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

