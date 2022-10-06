Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Insider Acquires A$11,389.83 in Stock

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA – Get Rating) insider Vaughan (Tom) Kent bought 49,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$11,389.83 ($7,964.92).

Vaughan (Tom) Kent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Vaughan (Tom) Kent acquired 250,479 shares of Ensurance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$57,860.65 ($40,461.99).

On Monday, September 5th, Vaughan (Tom) Kent acquired 249,597 shares of Ensurance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$55,410.53 ($38,748.63).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

About Ensurance

Ensurance Limited engages in the underwriting and sale of insurance products in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company provides contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, contractors assist, engineering inspection, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products.

