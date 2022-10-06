Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,060.08 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $13,060.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 752,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,277,509.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 15,863 shares of Braze stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $544,418.16.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 44,733 shares of Braze stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,521,816.66.

On Monday, September 19th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 15,053 shares of Braze stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $528,661.36.

On Friday, September 16th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 152,374 shares of Braze stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,235,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRZE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

