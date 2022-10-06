Michael Lafair Sells 1,645 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $16,499.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,439,912.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $631.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.54.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

