Matthew Rizik Buys 3,100 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,233.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,590.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $21,280.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $21,514.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $21,364.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,518.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $21,546.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Barclays cut their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

