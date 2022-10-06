Matthew Rizik Buys 3,300 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 397,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,436.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $21,590.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $21,280.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $21,514.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $21,895.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $21,364.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,518.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.
RKT stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.74.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
