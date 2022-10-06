Matthew Rizik Buys 3,300 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 397,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,436.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $21,590.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $21,280.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $21,514.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $21,364.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,518.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

