Michael Jardine Acquires 1,750,000 Shares of Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) Stock

Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG – Get Rating) insider Michael Jardine acquired 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$26,250.00 ($18,356.64).

Ironbark Zinc Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Greenland. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, lead, and base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Citronen property located in Greenland. The company was formerly known as Ironbark Gold Limited and changed its name to Ironbark Zinc Limited in November 2009.

