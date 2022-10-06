Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 440.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,221 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $48.30.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

