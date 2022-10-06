WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 196,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.25.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $263.19 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.