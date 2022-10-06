Fortem Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $217.37 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $204.57 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.37.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

