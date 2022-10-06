Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 1,219 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

