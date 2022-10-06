McDonald Partners LLC Purchases 93 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $378.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

