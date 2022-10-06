McDonald Partners LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CB opened at $190.63 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.79.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

