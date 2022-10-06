McDonald Partners LLC Invests $328,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,495,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 29,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $94.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.40. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.80 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.