7,042 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Shares of WBA opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

