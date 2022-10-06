Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $460,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ACN opened at $274.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.33. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $254.27 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

