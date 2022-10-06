Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44. The company has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

