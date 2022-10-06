RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,214 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

Shares of NVDA opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.43. The company has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

