Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 199 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 770,870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after buying an additional 743,743 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,234,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $28,478,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $234.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.52. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.