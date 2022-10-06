Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 65.0% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 22.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,191,000 after acquiring an additional 346,268 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,627,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 126,366 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avalara by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,160 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Avalara stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

