Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,968,000 after acquiring an additional 743,743 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,234,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,478,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $234.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

