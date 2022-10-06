Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 1,741 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

