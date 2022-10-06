Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 75,428 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,827 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 75,428 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 54,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 215,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

