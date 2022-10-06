Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.39.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

