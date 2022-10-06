Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Twilio were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,240 shares of company stock worth $925,919 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $373.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.