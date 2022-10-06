Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $4,920,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,844,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after buying an additional 80,141 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

