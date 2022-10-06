1,851 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,721,000 after buying an additional 291,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after buying an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after buying an additional 140,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day moving average is $104.48.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

