United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

