TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.52

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50.

TTEC has increased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. TTEC has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TTEC to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. TTEC has a 1 year low of $43.98 and a 1 year high of $103.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TTEC by 8.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.4% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 73.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 689.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.