Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 73.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

