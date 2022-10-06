Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.52. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $6.87.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
