Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.52. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $6.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

