ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Michael D. Hughes Sells 25,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 955,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,431,470.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.