ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Michael D. Hughes Sells 25,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 955,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,431,470.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 298,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

