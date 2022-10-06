Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of IVPU stock opened at GBX 144.51 ($1.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £147.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1,200.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.21. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.46).
