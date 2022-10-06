Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Price Performance
BCPT stock opened at GBX 76.59 ($0.93) on Thursday. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 73.16 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £537.32 million and a PE ratio of 300.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.52.
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile
